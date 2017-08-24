Transforming Life through a Simple yet Effective Method

Empowerment usually comes from within. In “Passion Spirit Purpose,” certified life coach Ana Weber guides readers in finding the power inside themselves to transform their lives by applying the DOXA method, a unique and effective tool that will help them channel fear into success—be it in business, career, or personal life.

Weber laid the tools and formulas that will take readers through a step-by-step process to changing the course of their lives. She gives important emphasis on one’s innate capability to choose. Will one let fear, challenges, and insecurity dictate one’s life? By choosing to turn negative energy into a positive and uplifting force, readers will be able to ignite their passion and discover their purpose. “Passion Spirit Purpose” will appeal to businessmen, entrepreneurs, and those who aim to succeed in their chosen path.

Professor Marilyn Horowitz of New York University gives a glowing praise to the book. “Ana Weber’s new book, ‘Passion Spirit Purpose,’ is a wonderfully creative and compassionate look at how making a simple choice to focus on the things that please you can change your life forever.”





“Passion Spirit Purpose”

Written by Ana Weber

Paperback | $13.99

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Ana Weber is an author, speaker, lifestyle leadership coach, and founder of the DOXA method. With a keen eye for business, she helped generate massive revenue growth at every company she worked for and managed. She has landed speaking engagements for the students and faculty of Harvard Business School and West Point Academy Universal Music, England.