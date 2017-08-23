Pulido Cleaning & Restoration Wins Murrieta Medium Business of Year Award

Andy Morris, chairman of the Murrieta Chamber of Commerse said "Thank you for your service and support of Murrieta and our firefighters. Your dependable, trustworthy and honorable disaster recovery and board up services are outstanding."

Pulido Cleaning & Restoration is the most recent Medium Business of the Year Award winner for the 2017 Murrieta Chamber of Commerce Awards Celebration.

Pulido Cleaning & Restoration has three words that it strives to live by: dependable, trustworthy and honorable. The Team at Pulido Cleaning & Restoration is committed to serving the community. Experiencing water damage, mold damage or even fire damage to your home is often one of the most devastating events to go through; however, the damage restoration Team at Pulido Cleaning & Restoration aims to aid the property owners- any time of day or night- to overcome the damage. This is why Pulido Cleaning & Restoration is the longest serving restoration company in Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee and surrounding areas.

PCR specializes in 24/7 emergency disaster restoration and reconstruction services. The PCR Team restores homes, commercial buildings, or any structure which has fire damage, smoke damage, water damage, mold damage or vandalism damage. The full-service aspect means that Pulido Cleaning & Restoration conducts the entire job from start to finish (i.e. demolition & board ups to final repair completion). Pulido Cleaning & Restoration also provides free victim assistance to those who have been affected by damage at their residence and are displaced. Along with the emotional support they provide these victims, they also provide them with complimentary care bags which include necessities such as toiletries, flashlights, toys for kids, bath essentials and hair care products. Pulido Cleaning & Restoration will also secure the property immediately following the disaster by either boarding up the residence or placing a temporary fence around the home for free if their insurance makes the determination that the damage is not covered.

Pulido Cleaning & Restoration has over 28 years of experience and is considered experts in the damage restoration industry. Pulido Cleaning & Restoration currently employs 27 expert restoration responders working 24/7/365 to meet the community’s emergency water restoration and fire restoration needs. Previously, Pulido Cleaning & Restoration was recognized by receiving the “Golden Hammer” Awards for their high value of service and quality artistry for their clients.

For more information on Pulido Cleaning & Restoration, please visit Teampulido.com. If you think you might have any fire, water or mold damage to your property in Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee & surrounding areas, please give us a call at (951) 296-9090 for a free inspection!



