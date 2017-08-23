Last days for signing up in the Braskem University and Technical Internship Program

The sign-up period for the selective processes of Braskem’s university and technical internship programs ends on August 31, and applications can be submitted via the website www.jovensbraskem.com.br . These are the last days for students from various courses, from the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Bahia and Alagoas, to compete for one of the 300 job vacancies offered by the company. In addition to a market-compatible grant, the company offers transportation, food, medical assistance, and life insurance.

University Internship Program

201 vacancies are open for students in their junior and senior year of university education. The company’s internship program includes onsite and distance education on “Mundo Braskem” (“Braskem World”), an internal training platform for the company, and supports the process of self-knowledge of these young professionals, who will also rely on a “education leader” to monitor their development through the Internship Development Plan (PDE).

Training: engineering, administration, economics, psychology, accounting sciences, chemistry, advertising, information systems, social communication (journalism, marketing, advertising, and public relations), biotechnology, international relations, law, and others.

Duration: one to two years.

Deadline for registration: August 31.

Registration: www.jovensbraskem.com.br .

Technical Internship Program

For the technical internship, 110 vacancies are open for students aged 18 and over who have already completed the first semester of the respective course.

Technical training: chemistry, electrotechnics, mechanics, industrial automation, electronics, electrical and electrical petrochemicals with emphasis on instrumentation, electromechanics, mechanical maintenance, instrumentation, automation, equipment inspection, polymers/plastics, equipment inspection, robotics, mechatronics, mechanics/civil works, buildings, electro-electronics, and occupational safety.

Duration: one year.

Deadline for registration: until August 31.

Registration: www.jovensbraskem.com.br .

