Thai Union CEO is honored the Diamond Commercial Award for his contributions to help the trade and commercial sectors

Mr. Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO of Thai Union Group PCL, was recently awarded the Diamond Commercial Award from Mrs. Apiradi Tantraporn, the Minister of Commerce, for his contributions to the trade and commercial sectors, as well as his continuous support of government-sponsored Pracharat projects.

Mr. Thiraphong was among 28 business people and government officials honored for their efforts and dedication to helping the country. The Diamond Commercial Awards have been organized for eight consecutive years, and this year’s award-presentation ceremony was held to celebrate the 97th anniversary of the Ministry of Commerce.

###

ABOUT THAI UNION PCL

Thai Union Group PCL is the world’s seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for almost 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world’s largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 134 billion (US$ 3.8 billion) and a global workforce of over 46,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company’s global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behaviour, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Thai Union’s on-going work on sustainability issues has been recognized by its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Emerging Markets (DJSI) in 2014. In 2016 Thai Union was named to DJSI for the third consecutive year. In additional, Thai Union was recently added to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.

http://seachangesustainability.org.