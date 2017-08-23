Thai Union Opens Third Preschool for Children of Migrant Workers in Samut Sakhon

Students complete an assignment at Wat Yaichomprasat School in Samut Sakhon, where Thai Union opened a preschool for children of migrant workers. (Wichai Apiluxpoovadol/Thai Union)

Thai Union Group PCL, along with the Labour Rights Promotion Network Foundation (LPN), recently celebrated the official opening of the company’s preschool for the children of migrant workers at Wat Yaichomprasat School in Samut Sakhon. Thai Union has now opened three total preschools in the area to help prepare students to enter Thailand’s formal education system.

“At Thai Union, we take responsibility for improving the lives of those living and working where we operate,” said Dr. Darian McBain, Thai Union’s global director for sustainable development. “Thai Union recognizes education is an important foundation for a better life.”

Thai Union previously established preschools at Wat Srisudtharam School in 2013 and Wat Sirimongkol School in 2014. The company aims to open an additional two preschools in Samut Sakhon by 2020.

