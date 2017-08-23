Summer interns gain real-world experience working at BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals

Five Lamar University students gained on-job-experience through a summer internship at BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals. They are (from left) Taylor Stephens, Kelci Crawford, Michael Hollier, Stephanie Coolidge and Katie Bond.

Five Lamar University students participated in the annual summer internship program at BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals LLC. The interns worked on engineering projects that allowed them to apply technical skills and knowledge to real-world situations. Employees work side-by-side with college students and challenge them to contribute to the site’s productivity and performance. The three-month program is part of BASF’s local workforce development efforts.

“BASF finds great value in hosting local students pursuing careers in the chemical industry,” said Gregory Masica, Vice President and Site Manager for BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals LLC. “It is important that students have opportunities to gain valuable work experiences to become the next leaders and innovators in our industry.”

The interns gained real life experiences by volunteering in the community, working on special projects and making connections with professionals in their field of study. Utilities Engineering Intern, Michael Hollier enjoyed his overall experience as an intern.

“I have gained real world tools and experiences that will advance my career while providing beneficial work to BASF,” said Hollier. “My overall experience as an intern was insightful, exciting and educational.”