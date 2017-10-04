Drive for Career Goal Achievement and Satisfaction Ignited by Expert Advice on Career Management

Building on her experience as a pundit in the corporate field and as a university educator, the author gained inspiration in writing a book containing in-depth knowledge and insights on how establish entry into the corporate world and land placement that will give individuals career satisfaction and growth.

The book is divided into three sections; each covering different subjects, but altogether are interrelated and encompass the detailed process for successful career management. The first section focuses on self-evaluation, knowing oneself, one’s aspiration, strengths and weaknesses. The second section provides valuable information on how to find positions fitting one’s interests and capabilities along with information on what companies seek and how to know whether one fits in these qualifications or not. The third section serves as a guide on the application process, from constructing a strong cover letter and resumé, to how to conduct oneself in an interview as well as what to do when offered a position. Altogether, this serves as a very helpful guide in finding and hopefully landing one’s dream job.

This read is immensely recommended for individuals entering the corporate world, seeking guidance on how to achieve satisfactory placement or desiring to evolve as a person, and especially, as a professional.

“Learning to Fish in the Twenty-first Century” by Donna Chlopak is one of the valuable and informational reads that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.

“Learning to Fish in the Twenty-First Century”

Written by: Donna Chlopak

Published by: iUniverse

Published date: May 31, 2016

Paperback price: $13.95

About the Author:

Donna Chlopak, an organizational/industrial psychologist, has attained her PhD from Ohio State University. She has garnered her expertise and knowledge in occupational guidance from her three decade experience as a manager, entrepreneur, consultant and educator for large companies such as Citibank, AT&T and Gallup Organization. She has also provided instruction for both graduate and undergraduate students from Rutgers University, Stevens Institute of Technology, Baruch College (CUNY), Montclair State University, Seton Hall University, and Kean University. She is passionate in providing guidance to individuals seeking placement and desiring to achieve their career goals.