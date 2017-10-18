Teacher pens an interesting Sci-Fi novel for her students and other readers to enjoy

The sisters realized that they must work as one in order to maintain the balance and harmony of the intergalactic order.

Cynthia Revels, the author of the novel “Immersion,” was teaching her credit recovery class for high school students that are failing when she learned that they think their required literature reading assignments were not interesting. With this revelation, she came up with the idea of writing a compelling and entertaining Sci-Fi novel.

Revels’ novel, “Immersion,” tells about two extraterrestrial siblings who had never met each other until one’s action triggers the other to intervene and forces them to come to an unanticipated meeting. Ayizan and Mercedes are siblings who are both human and, at the same time, extraterrestrial. Ayizan, the younger of the two, is impulsive by nature, which endangered the safety of other extraterrestrials on Earth. Her older sister, Mercedes, who has been watching Ayizan from a distant planet through her tarot cards, decides to intervene and stop “Zan” from completing her “immersion,” their sacred rite of passage. As the two struggle to cooperate, they realize that they must come together as one in order to maintain intragallactic balance and harmony.

Revels made sure that "The message is uplifting and the main characters are involved in lifestyles and adventures that people of all ages can relate to and enjoy”. And that even if the primary characters have Afrocentric perspectives, there is no slavery, cruelty, or dystopian theme in it.

"Immersion" has been proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair, which took place last October 11, 2017.



“Immersion”

Written by: Cynthia Revels

Published by: Archway Publishing

Published Date: September 14, 2016

Paperback price: $15.01

About the Author

Cynthia Revels is a native of Denver, Colorado, where she is a member of the Lighthouse Writers workshop. Much of her career has been spent as a technical consultant for major telecommunications providers. She recently changed careers and has been teaching instructional technology to grades kindergarten through twelve for the past nine years.