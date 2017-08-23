Wolters Kluwer Launches Thought Leadership Video Series on Securities Law

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that it is introducing a video series to highlight thought leadership around new developments in securities law.

As a market leader in transactional law, particularly in the areas of SEC and filings research and mergers and acquisitions, Wolters Kluwer has collaborated with partners from several top law firms to create a one-of-a-kind series to cover the most pressing issues facing professionals in securities.

“We are working with experts at some of the best law firms in the country to provide our customers with exceptional thought leadership on issues affecting securities practitioners across a variety of businesses and industries,” said Susan Chazin, Portfolio Director, Securities and Banking at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. “Thanks to our partners at Covington & Burling, WilmerHale and Baker Botts, Wolters Kluwer is uniquely positioned to produce content that will help our customers stay ahead of the latest developments in securities practices.”

One of the videos features Covington & Burling’s Keir Gumbs, who focuses on the SEC’s new rules on hyperlinks, providing a concise summary of the most important takeaways for the filing process.

Dan Schubert of WilmerHale articulates the SEC’s views on cybersecurity and scenarios under which it might bring a cyber-related case. Brad Bennett of Baker Botts covers practices that a company should consider in order to develop a successful corporate whistleblower program.

To view the video series, visit:

Wolters Kluwer is now rolling out its newest securities offering, Transactional Law Suite for Securities, which will provide securities and M&A practitioners with an array of intuitive workflow tools. To learn more about the suite, visit: WoltersKluwerLR.com/securities

