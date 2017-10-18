Author takes on the onerous task of comparing American and African cultural differences

Joseph Mbele was raised in Tanzania, following the culture of his people. In 1980, he started graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This was his first-time dealing with Americans in their own country, whose culture was very different from his. In a span of six years, he observed these cultural differences between Americans and African people. According to Mbele, living in America with a totally different tradition/culture is challenging, frustrating, but at the same time, exciting in a positive way. Fearing that these cultural differences could lead to miscommunication among Africans and Americans, he decided to write a book about them titled “Africans and Americans: Embracing Cultural Differences.”

This interesting book focuses mostly on Tanzania’s customs and traditions, but these are similar across Africa, especially sub-Saharan Africa. Coming from the first-hand experiences of the author, this book provides readers with much helpful information. The book is widely used by colleges in study abroad programs, and is popular among African and American readers alike.

The book “Africans and Americans: Embracing Cultural Differences” has been proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017. Grab a copy now!



“Africans and Americans: Embracing Cultural Differences”

Written by: Joseph Mbele

Published by: Lulu.com

Published Date: December 31, 2011

Paperback price: $13.00

About the author

Joseph Mbele is a Tanzanian citizen. He studied at the universities of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, and Wisconsin-Madison in the USA. He is a professor in the English Department at St. Olaf College in Northfield Minnesota, USA, teaching such courses as “Post-colonial and Third World Literature,” “Introduction to Literature,” “Folklore,” and “The Hero and the Trickster.” He also teaches inter-cultural course “Africa and the Americas.” Mbele is a folklorist and does a lot of folklore fieldwork. He is the CEO of Africonexion, a cultural consulting company.