From Page to Screen: A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW to Be Adapted into TV Series

Television rights to Amor Towles’ bestselling novel A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Viking) have been acquired by Carolyn Newman, Senior VP of Scripted Programming at eOne. Tom Harper (War & Peace, Peaky Blinders) is attached to direct and will executive produce with Xavier Marchand of Moonriver Content.

Viking published A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW in September 2016. It has been on The New York Times bestseller list for 38 weeks and remains in the Top 10. Most recently, the book hit the #1 spot in the Indie bestseller list for the third week in a row.

Set during the Soviet Union’s turbulent early 1920s, A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW tells the story of Count Alexander Rostov. When he is deemed an unrepentant aristocrat by a Bolshevik tribunal, the count is sentenced to house arrest in the Metropol, a grand hotel across the street from the Kremlin. Rostov, an indomitable man of erudition and wit, has never worked a day in his life, and now must live in an attic room while some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history are unfolding outside the hotel’s doors.

eOne will serve as the studio for the TV series and controls worldwide rights.