Agfa announces a study aiming at focused growth

Agfa-Gevaert NV (Agfa) today announced that the Board of Directors has asked the Management to study how to organise the HealthCare IT activities into a stand-alone legal entity structure and organisation within the Agfa-Gevaert Group.

Increasing the independence of the HealthCare IT activities would be a natural progression in the continued transformation of the Group. In such a set-up, HealthCare IT would be able to increase its focus on the large and attractive markets it is already in. The main part of the Agfa-Gevaert Group, which would consist of Agfa Graphics, Agfa Specialty Products and Agfa HealthCare’s Imaging business, would also be better positioned to pursue growth, profitability and new opportunities.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.

Agfa’s headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,537 million euro in 2016.