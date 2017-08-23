Pre-development of Chayandinskoye field and construction of Power of Siberia to be completed on time

Power of Siberia

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, held a meeting today in Moscow to discuss the progress achieved in the pre-development of the Chayandinskoye oil, gas and condensate field and the construction of the Power of Siberia gas trunkline.

Among those taking part in the meeting were the Deputy Chairmen of the Management Committee and heads of the Company’s structural units and subsidiaries, as well as top executives of the general contractors for construction, namely StroyTransNefteGaz, Stroygazconsulting, Stroygazmontazh, and Neftegazstroy.

The meeting participants noted that the construction of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was ahead of schedule. As of today, about 979 kilometers of the pipeline are already built, which translates into 45 per cent of the length of the priority section stretching from the Chayandinskoye field to Blagoveshchensk. It is planned to have over 1,300 kilometers of the pipeline completed by the end of this year.

Works currently in progress at the Chayandinskoye field include development drilling of gas wells, construction of the comprehensive gas treatment unit and infrastructure facilities, and follow-up exploration of the oil rim. Gas production from the field will start simultaneously with the launch of the Power of Siberia gas trunkline.

It was stressed at the meeting that gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia would commence on December 20, 2019, strictly in accordance with the Supplementary Agreement to Gazprom and CNPC’s Sales and Purchase Agreement for Russian gas to be supplied via the eastern route.

The meeting produced a number of instructions aimed at ensuring the timely implementation of the Power of Siberia construction project and the pre-development of the Chayandinskoye field.

Background

In 2014, Gazprom and CNPC signed the Sales and Purchase Agreement for Russian gas to be supplied via the eastern route (Power of Siberia gas pipeline). The 30-year Agreement provides for gas deliveries to China in the amount of 38 billion cubic meters per year.

The resource base for the Power of Siberia gas pipeline will be formed by the Chayandinskoye and Kovyktinskoye fields within the Yakutia and Irkutsk gas production centers.