Tanzanian professor compares cultural differences of African and American

Mbele decided to try to help other people cope with what he had coped with

The first time Tanzanian professor Joseph Mbele experienced living with Americans was when he was a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. For about six years, he was able to observe American ways and perceive how they differed from African ways. In his book, he shares the challenges, joys, frustrations, and excitement of living in a different culture. He sought to help other people coping with the kind of experiences he had undergone.

Readers will find this book interesting as it presents personal observations and comments from a person who has spent his time on both continents. It will remind people that our differences and uniqueness make the world rich and interesting. We should embrace these differences. For people planning to travel to Africa, as exchange students, for example, or for people dealing with Africans in the USA or anywhere else, this book is a must-have for reference and guidance.

“Africans and Americans: Embracing Cultural Differences”

Written by: Joseph Mbele

Published by: Lulu.com

Published Date: December 31, 2011

Paperback price: $13.00



About the author

Joseph Mbele is a Tanzanian citizen. He studied at the universities of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, and Wisconsin-Madison in the USA. He is a professor in the English Department at St. Olaf College in Northfield Minnesota, USA, teaching such courses as “Post-colonial and Third World Literature,” “Introduction to Literature,” “Folklore,” and “The Hero and the Trickster.” He also teaches an inter-cultural course “Africa and the Americas.” Mbele is a folklorist and does a lot of folklore fieldwork. He is the CEO of Africonexion, a cultural consulting company.