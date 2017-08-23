Appreciating God’s Gifts

One can always count on God to never leave their side, especially during trying times. The Lord never fails to shower countless blessings to everyone every day. Author Mark J. Mayberry emphasizes this in his book, “I See God’s Blessings.”



The book get its inspiration from a verse in the book of Nehemiah’s ninth chapter. It contains illustrations and verses that show God’s constant presence in daily living. Through the drawings, Mark hopes that readers will understand and appreciate how the Lord shows compassion and mercy, not when He feels like doing so, but on every moment—even during times when one feels they don’t deserve such love.



With its artworks and earnest message, Mark believes that the book will appeal to people from different walks of life, making them want to read it. “The illustrations are heartfelt and tell a story. It’s a great conversation point to discuss God’s presence with children also,” says the author.



Despite its simplistic nature, “I See God’s Blessings” is a reflective read that is sure to touch the hearts of many. It is available in selected online bookstores.





“I See God’s Blessings”

Written by Mark J. Mayberry

Paperback | $12.99

Kindle | $6.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Mark J. Mayberry hails from Detroit, Michigan. He wrote his book to bring readers closer to God.