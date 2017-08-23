ADNOC Rewards Service Station Employees for Rapid and Effective Response, Ensuring Safety of Customers and Community

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company recognized, today, five ADNOC Distribution employees who calmly and effectively dealt with an incident at an Abu Dhabi city service station. The employees swift actions ensured customers, the surrounding community and station facilities were protected.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, acknowledged the employees’ involved. "The safety of our people and the communities in which we operate is our top priority. By acting quickly and effectively, these five employees exemplified ADNOC’s unwavering commitment to the highest HSE standards in our facilities,” he said.

“Their actions embodied ADNOC’s commitment to 100% HSE and demonstrated that individually, and collectively, everyone at ADNOC can make a difference when it comes to maintaining the highest safety standards, while delivering on the directives of our leadership.”



The five ADNOC Distribution employees were honoured at a ceremony and lunch at ADNOC’s HQ, where H.E Dr Al Jaber presented Puthuparambil Shahul Hameed; Siyavulhakkim Kunjali; Joey Addru Ang; Kenny Estella and Rodolfo Jr. Galo with a gift in recognition of their actions. Also in attendance were Abdul Rasique Kottopparammal, Khalifa Mohammed Al Kaabi and Fahad Ali Busamra Al Mazrouei, from ADNOC Distribution’s supervisory and management team.

ADNOC’s Health, Safety and Environment policies set out a number of key principles that underpin our commitment to making sure no harm comes to our employees, the communities in which we work and the environment, including 100% compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, policies and procedures relating to HSE.