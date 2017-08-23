Shell starts production at Gbaran-Ubie Phase 2 in Nigeria

Phase 2 follows the success of the first phase of the Gbaran-Ubie integrated oil and gas development, which was commissioned in June 2010. Peak production of around 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day is expected in 2019.

“Today’s announcement is a positive step for Shell’s global gas portfolio,” said Andy Brown, Shell’s Upstream Director. “It is also good news for Nigeria as gas from Gbaran-Ubie Phase 2 will strengthen supply to the domestic market and maintain supply to the export market.”

Eighteen wells have been drilled and a new pipeline constructed between Kolo Creek and Soku which connects the existing Gbaran-Ubie central processing facility to the Soku non-associated gas plant. First gas flowed from the wells in March 2016, with the facilities coming on stream in July 2017.

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) is the operator of a joint venture between the government-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC, 55%), SPDC (30%), Total E&P Nigeria Ltd (10%) and ENI subsidiary Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (5%).

SPDC is the largest Shell company in Nigeria and produced the country’s first commercial oil exports in 1958.

A detailed breakdown of the peak production of Gbaran-Ubie Phase 2 is approximately 864 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscf/d) and 26,000 barrels of condensate per day.

