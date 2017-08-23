California’s Wildfire Season Results in Smoke Damage to Thousands of Homes and Businesses

This year, many parts of California have experienced an active wildfire season. There have already been thousands of wildfires caused by humans and lightning strikes. These blazes have ranged in size from a few acres to tens of thousands of acres.

A number of these wildfires have caused widespread evacuations and several hundred homes and structures have been destroyed by flames. While in some years, the number of burnt buildings had been higher at this time in the fire season, the damage due to smoke and soot residues this year continues to be widespread and costly.

Smoke from wildfires typically travels great distances in the prevailing winds. Wildfire smoke is filled with combustion by-products including soot, ash, and char that can infiltrate homes, businesses, and schools. In addition to causing indoor odors, smoke leaves behind residues that can damage electronics and cause corrosion, etching, and discoloration on surfaces.

“Even if a home or business is not damaged due to direct contact with flames, people in areas impacted by wildfires should be on the lookout for smoke residues and odors on their properties,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “While many insurance policies cover smoke damage, it is often left to the property owner or facility manager to provide evidence of its existence. LA Testing provides answers through comprehensive testing services, use of all sampling supplies necessary, and easy-to-use test kits.”

LA Testing has also produced an educational video about smoke damage from wildfires.

To learn more about testing for smoke and soot residues, odors or other indoor air quality (IAQ) and environmental issues

