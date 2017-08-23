Datacolor® Announces Canadian Availability, Names D&H Distributing as Exclusive North American Distribution Partner

Datacolor® (https://goo.gl/2CKQFM), a global leader in color management solutions, announced its renewed distribution in Canada with D&H Distributing (www.dandh.com) as its exclusive North American partner. As the leading North American computer products and consumer electronics distributor, D&H will distribute Datacolor’s top-of-the-line Spyder color management product series throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re excited to work with a company that truly understands Datacolor’s solutions and customers. We have worked with D&H for several years in the U.S., and we’re eager to renew our presence in the Canadian market with such a strong partner,” said Stefan Zrenner, Director of Global Sales & Marketing – Imaging, Datacolor. “Canadian retailers can now supply photographers, videographers, designers and creative professionals unparalleled color management tools to enhance their workflows.”

Datacolor’s full line of Spyder products will be available for distribution to retailers immediately. This includes its top-selling Spyder5 (https://goo.gl/4rmHUd) display calibration software, SpyderCHECKR, SpyderCUBE, SpyderPRINT, and its calibration bundles Spyder5CAPTURE PRO and Spyder5STUDIO.

“D&H Distributing is committed to providing innovative, effective products that will help our retailers and dealers assemble a compelling offering,” said Greg Tobin, general manager at D&H Canada. “Datacolor’s line-up of calibration solutions provide a high-performance assortment, allowing our customers to better address the ‘prosumer’ end-user in the imaging marketplace.”

To learn more about Datacolor, please visit http://www.datacolor.com/photography-design.

Please visit D&H Distribution (https://goo.gl/cFh24f) for more information on becoming a reseller.

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products, and images. The world’s leading brands, manufacturers, and creative professionals have used Datacolor’s innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for more than 45 years.

The company provides sales, service, and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive and plastics as well as photography, design and videography. For more information, visit: datacolor.com.

About D&H Distributing

As the nation’s leading technology distributor, D&H provides a wealth of resources to empower the dealer, retailer, installer and reseller channel, delivering a broad selection of categories, products and applications. The company’s offerings span the areas of consumer electronics, mobility, home entertainment, home networking and automation, small office/home office, video surveillance, digital imaging, video gaming, sports and recreation, home and outdoors and more. D&H’s multi-market expertise, account-dedicated sales teams, sterling service and flexible financing options are unmatched in the industry.

With an impressive 97-year history serving as a trusted advisor to the consumer electronics supply channel, D&H has been able to consistently reinvent itself based upon changing market conditions. The company prides itself on creating business partnerships with an astute focus on ease-of-doing-business, relationships, value, performance and service.

D&H ships out of five separate locations in North America, including its US headquarters in Harrisburg and its Canadian headquarters in Brampton, Ontario. Additional warehouses are located in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H toll-free at (800) 340-1001 or visit www.dandh.com.