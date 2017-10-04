Mystery Novel Gallops Readers to the Complex World of Racehorses

Jeanne Ann Off gives a catchy title to her new mystery novel, “Acid and Bribery.” The story deals with the intrigues and conspiracies that can happen in horse racing. More than that, the story also deals with the family issues of the young protagonist, Kelsey Kelley, as she deals with the effects of divorce, teenage issues and the mystery behind the unusual illnesses and injuries of equine and human denizens of the stable.



“Acid and Bribery” will take the readers into the world of horses, horse racing and the events that happen behind the scenes before and after the race. The protagonist, a strong-willed teenage girl named Kelsey Kelley, works as a stable hand on the quarter-horse racing circuit in order to help her mother make ends meet.

The fast-paced storyline will bring readers from a trot to a gallop as the events unfold in the story. The significance of the acid (likely a battery acid) and the acts bribery will become clearer as readers will delve deeper into the story. This mystery novel fits among the young-adult and teen readers as the protagonist deals with a prevalent issue young people deal with in their families: divorce.

A ray of hope and renewal comes from God through the conversion of Kelsey’s estranged father. Family and personal issues, crime and mystery and vivid descriptions of the equine racing world make “Acid and Bribery” a good read for young-adults and teens, especially the female readers. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017 will be an excellent opportunity to rope in this book and many other wonderful books.



“Acid And Bribery”

Written by Jeanne Ann Off

Published by Xulon Press

Published date March 30, 2010

Paperback price: $14.99



About the author



Jeanne Ann Off took a book writing a course from Institute of Children’s Literature. This gave her professional help from writers Patricia Calvert and Teri Martini to write “Acid and Bribery.” Expert Kathleen Harrison edited the 240-page book. Previously, her personal experience articles have been published in The Fence Post, including a feature article about the cowboys and ranch hands who worked on the cattle ranch where she grew up in Middle Park, Colorado.

Jeanne is currently working on her fourth mystery novel for young adults.