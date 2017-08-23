DJI Announces Back-To-School Promotion On Drones And Handheld Products

DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging systems, today announced details of its Back-To-School Promotion on select drones and handheld products. The promotion starts today and students can purchase through the DJI online store at http://store.dji.com/education.

As students prepare for a new and exciting school year ahead, DJI has launched a series of exclusive back-to-school deals including the first-ever discount on the DJI Spark and a 10% education discount across a wide range of aerial and handheld products.

For those interested in the Spark, DJI is offering an unprecedented 12% student discount for those that apply online between August 22 and 24*. Spark is DJI’s smallest and smartest consumer drone that can launch from the palm and be controlled by hand gestures alone. It is a full-featured drone that fits in almost any bag, ready to launch within seconds to shoot up to 12 MP photos and 1080p stabilized videos.

In addition to the Spark, the promotion also includes some of the most popular items welcomed by students including the compact and foldable 4K camera drone Mavic Pro, DJI Goggles for those looking for a more immersive FPV experience and the Osmo Mobile (both Black and Silver) handheld gimbal that works with any smartphone to produce cinematic videos.

Whether it’s a football game, prom night or a weekend hike with friends, students are always looking for new and interesting ways to capture and share their stories. Here are a few ways how students can capture their special moments on campus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWWJRMiYCZ4

While a broader range of DJI products are applicable to this promotion, we’ve detailed some of the most popular items among students, along with each product’s discounted price, key features and photos below.

Spark Fly More Combo (http://store.dji.com/product/spark)

Promo Price: USD $615 (Aug 22-24 only); other times USD $629 (regular price: USD $699)

Small and compact, size of a soda can

Gesture control, fly & shoot with hand gesture

Can also fly with controller and smartphone

Front-facing obstacle sensing system

Intelligent features include QuickShot, ActiveTrack and TapFly

Shoots up to 1080p videos, 12 MP camera

Up to 16 mins of flight time

Osmo Mobile (Black or Silver) (http://www.dji.com/osmo-mobile)

Promo Price: USD $269 (regular price: USD $299)

Compatible with many smartphones

Bluetooth connectivity, frees up wi-fi

Shooting modes: Standard, Portrait, Underslung, Flashlight

Detailed panoramas, long exposure, motion timelapses and slow motion video

Live-stream to social media

Up to 4.5 hours of battery life

Mavic Pro Fly More Combo (http://www.dji.com/mavic)

Promo Price: USD $ 1,169 (regular price: USD $1,299)

Compact, foldable and easy to carry

Fly with the controller or just your smartphone

Front-facing obstacle avoidance system, downward vision positioning system

Intelligent features include ActiveTrack, TapFly and Gesture mode for selfies

Shoots up to 4K videos, 12 MP camera

Up to 27 mins of flight time

DJI Goggles (https://store.dji.com/product/dji-goggles)

Promo Price: USD $404 (regular price: USD $449)

A seamless bird’s eye view of the world in full HD

Access intelligent flight features using touchpad on the side of the visor

Head Tracking allows for head movements to control both aircraft yaw and camera tilt

Ergonomic design, comfortable & flexible

Up to 6 hours of operation time

Compatible with the DJI Spark, Mavic Pro and Phantom 4 series

For more information, please visit http://store.dji.com/education or contact pr@dji.com