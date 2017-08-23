Supporting Economic Development of Indigenous Communities

VIA Rail Canada announced today that it has entered into a partnership with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB), as part of its commitment to Indigenous communities. Through this partnership, VIA Rail intends to forge closer ties with members of Canada’s Indigenous communitiesand their businesses. The company is also beginning work to attain the CCAB’s Progressive Aboriginal Relations certification.

“CCAB is excited and honoured to welcome VIA Rail into our business family. The national role VIA plays in connecting all Canadians is essential for promoting our mutual business interests. We look forward to working together in the months and years ahead.” -JP Gladu, President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

About the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business is committed to the full participation of Aboriginal peoples in Canada’s economy. A national non-profit, non-partisan association, CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal owned companies that foster economic opportunities for Aboriginal peoples and businesses across Canada. https://www.ccab.com/

About VIA Rail Canada

As Canada’s national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and its 2,700 employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transports nearly four million passengers annually. The Corporation was awarded seven Safety Awards by the Railway Association of Canada over the last eight years. For more information, visit: www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.