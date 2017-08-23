Nokia selected by Telia and Telenor to manage TT radio network in Denmark

Nokia will take over all operational and development tasks of Telia and Telenor’s radio access network in October 2017, and provide network planning and optimization, network implementation, and network operations for the network that consists of more than 4,000 mobile sites around the country. This will expand network capacity, ensure a quality boost in the customer experience and pave the way for the introduction of new technologies.

Henrik Kofod, CTO, Telia Denmark said: “The combination of Telia and Telenor’s network has been a historic business. Today we have a world-class mobile network, and this step to have Nokia manage it for us will ensure we also have the best network in five or ten years. Therefore, I am pleased that we have concluded a solid agreement with one of the world’s most powerful network providers.”

Peter Nødbak, network director, Telenor Denmark, said: “We have reached a point where we need to take the TT network to a new level, and Nokia will help us do that. They have the necessary expertise, capacity and know-how in the area that will ensure the most optimal operation and making our network ready for the future.”

Igor Leprince, president of Global Services, Nokia, said: “Telia and Telenor are focused on exceeding the requirements of their customers. In selecting their new managed services provider, the operators highlighted the need for experience, quality, capacity and, not least, security. Nokia will provide the two operators services that will allow them to deliver the best experience to their customers.”

The contract win underlines Nokia’s strength in services, a strategic differentiator for the company that helps customers navigate through complexity and transform their business, for example via analytics, automation and leveraging Nokia’s global delivery excellence.