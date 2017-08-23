Chris Hansen Is Back To Unravel The Truth And Emotions Behind Every Homicide In Investigation Discovery’s New Season Of Killer Instinct With Chris Hansen

Emmy Award-winning journalist Chris Hansen returns to America’s leading true-crime network Investigation Discovery (ID) for the third season of KILLER INSTINCT WITH CHRIS HANSEN. With a proven track record for gaining access to hard-to-get interviews, Hansen sets himself apart as a journalist for his ability to both empathize with those closest to the case and analyze his findings objectively for the sake of the investigation. To gain this perspective, Hansen visits each distinct crime scene location to look back on some of America’s most unnerving homicides and the lives that were shaken in an all-new season of KILLER INSTINCT WITH CHRIS HANSEN premiering Tuesday, September 5 at 9/8c on ID

This season, Hansen finds himself exploring a number of cases dating back to the 1990s. Even decades later, Hansen never strays from retaining the raw emotions felt and the facts obtained from the very beginning. The season premiere of KILLER INSTINCT features the 1993 murder of Tammy Tatum, who was found dead in her Colorado home with her baby, Sadie, asleep in her crib. The killer was identified 13 years later. Now, 24-year-old Sadie recounts to Hansen what is was like growing up and coming to terms of her mother’s passing. As Hansen reinvestigates Tammy’s death, lead law enforcement official, Detective Bruce Vaughan, shares details of the puzzling case that kept him awake at night for 13 years, “Having the knowledge that the baby was [at the crime scene] was disturbing being a parent myself,” he recalled.

Additional KILLER INSTINCT episodes in season three include:

Slip of the Tongue

Premieres Tuesday, September 12 at 9/8c

The shotgun slaying of Stephen Perret in Citronelle, Al., has all the hallmarks of a mob hit—clean and without a trace. However, just minutes before his attack, Stephen made a call. The call may be the one piece of evidence police have in identifying Stephen’s killer.

The Death of a Genius

Premieres Tuesday, September 19 at 9/8c

When a wealthy and schizophrenic scientist, Walter Sartory, goes missing, detectives are sent on a wild chase to find him. Investigators find a culprit in someone they never saw coming as they attempt to track down Walter and secure his fortune.

Murder in Boulder

Premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c

A few days before Christmas 1997, Susannah Chase was murdered right outside her home in Boulder, Co. With little evidence, detectives were baffled for ten years. Then, a key piece of forensic evidence gathered at the scene finally reveals the true identity of Susannah’s killer.

The Odds Are Murder

Premieres Tuesday, October 3 at 9/8c

In a high stakes game, poker club owner, Paul Horn, payed the ultimate price—his life. Paul had his share of enemies and investigators reveal four suspects: his roommate, the club’s manager, the croupier and Paul’s business partner. All had motive and opportunity to murder him, but which one took the ultimate gamble and pulled the trigger?

KILLER INSTINCT WITH CHRIS HANSEN is a co-production between Investigation Discovery and ITN Productions. For ITN Productions, Ian Russell is executive producer and Marc Tiley is series producer. Anne Paterno and Bruce Kennedy are showrunners. For ID, Tim Baney is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

Fans can check out past seasons of KILLER INSTINCT on InvestigationDiscovery.com. Download ID’s TV Everywhere app on Android and iOS to catch up on all your favorite shows and browse the network’s entire library of true crime content.

About Chris Hansen

Chris Hansen is no stranger to crime investigation. His reports have stirred interest in both national and international issues, but his award-winning, breakthrough investigative reporting involving online sexual predators for Dateline NBC exposed hundreds of men who targeted young teenagers over the Internet. KILLER INSTINCT harnesses Hansen’s passion for uncovering the truth in the hope of shedding new light on heartbreaking homicide cases. Through extraordinary access to key witnesses, loved ones, and law enforcement officials, Hansen uses his signature skill for coaxing subjects to open up and guide viewers through every twist and turn of a captivating, unfolding criminal drama. After deconstructing the case, KILLER INSTINCT follows Hansen as he pieces the jigsaw puzzle back together again with added insight drawn from visiting the scene of the crime, interviewing key players, and uncovering never-before-seen archived material. Hansen continues to host Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, an Emmy award winning investigative news magazine series.

About ITN Productions

ITN Productions is ITN’s bespoke production hub producing creative and commercially valuable content for the broadcast, corporate, commercial, and digital sectors. Clients include major UK and international broadcasters such as ITV, BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, Smithsonian, CBS , PBS, A+E, History and Discovery. International commissions include Children on the Frontline winner of over 15 international awards including an Emmy, two Baftas and the Prix d’Italia, Campus Killer Santa Barbara for A& E US & C4, Asian Tsunami: The Deadliest Wave for Smithsonian and Aftershock: Disaster in Nepal for Discovery Networks International. UK commissions include C4’s Interview with a Murderer, ITV’s primetime factual entertainment strand Car Crash Britain, Paul Connolly Investigates for Channel 5, and a contract to produce Dispatches for Channel 4.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading mystery-and-suspense network on television. From harrowing crimes and salacious scandals to the in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these “real people, real stories,” the always revealing network challenges our everyday understanding of culture, society and the human condition. One of our nation’s fastest growing cable networks, ID delivers the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households and is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD). For more information, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com, facebook.com/InvestigationDiscovery, or twitter.com/DiscoveryID. Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), the world’s #1 pay-TV programmer reaching nearly 3 billion cumulative subscribers in 220 countries and territories.