Sarah Smith the new presenter of BBC One Sunday Politics

Sarah will combine working on the weekend programme with her current full time role as the BBC’s first Scotland Editor based in Glasgow. Andrew Neil has been the main presenter of BBC One’s Sunday Politics since it launched in January 2012.

Andrew Neil decided it was the right time for him to step back from presenting the show. He will continue to have a prominent role at the BBC including presenting Daily Politics and This Week.

Gavin Allen, BBC Controller of Daily Live Programmes says: “Andrew Neil is a gifted presenter and he put Sunday Politics firmly on the political agenda with his no-nonsense expertise and forensic interview technique. After decades of working weekends he has decided it is time to step back and hand over the reins.

“Sarah is a proven presenter and first class political journalist who will bring an exciting and fresh perspective to Sunday Politics. Sarah’s political expertise and pedigree will mean the show won’t miss a beat when it returns after the summer.”

Sarah Smith says: "Andrew is one of the great political interviewers who leaves big shoes to fill. I am thrilled to take on this role at such an exciting time in British politics. I am very much looking forward to working with the Sunday Politics team. For me now, if it is a Sunday it’s the Sunday Politics.”

Andrew Neil says: “I loved presenting Sunday Politics, it was a privilege and honour to hold the political discourse up to the light for all those years and while I will miss it greatly I am delighted to continue to work for the BBC on This Week, Daily Politics and other projects. I wish Sarah the best of luck with this challenging and wonderful production.”

Sarah Smith biog

Sarah is the first BBC Scotland Editor. Sarah was a regular presenter on Channel 4 News before returning to the BBC in November 2015 and also worked in Edinburgh, Washington and London for them.

Sarah has previously produced Newsnight, presented BBC Scotland’s current affairs TV programme Scotland 2014 in the run up to the independence referendum. She began her career at BBC Scotland as a graduate production trainee, starting out on Good Morning Scotland and Head On, and also worked in Northern Ireland on Spotlight and Inside Ulster.