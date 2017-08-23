EMSL’s Atlanta Laboratory Celebrates 32 Years of Supporting Area with Asbestos, Mold and Legionella Analytical Testing Services

EMSL Analytical, Inc., North America’s leading indoor air quality (IAQ) testing laboratory with 40 laboratories throughout the United States and Canada, is celebrating the 32nd anniversary of its Atlanta, Georgia laboratory. The Atlanta laboratory staff is dedicated to providing the very best quality analysis and customer service available in the greater Atlanta area for asbestos, mold and Legionella testing services.

EMSL’s Atlanta laboratory holds the following accreditations and certifications: American Industrial Hygiene Association Laboratory Accreditation Programs (AIHA-LAP, LLC - EMLAP #100662) for mold and bacteria (Legionella) analysis, National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP # 101048-1) for TEM air and PLM bulk asbestos analysis and CDC ELITE - Legionella Certificate of Proficiency for Legionella Analysis.

“Opening in 1985, EMSL Analytical, Inc.’s Atlanta laboratory has supported asbestos, IAQ and environmental professionals in Atlanta and throughout the entire state of Georgia,” stated Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing for EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Originally opening as an asbestos analytical laboratory to provide asbestos TEM air and PLM bulk analysis, EMSL later expanded its services by adding expert mold and Legionella testing capabilities. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of sampling supplies at the Atlanta laboratory for client. We would like to thank all of our clients who have relied on EMSL to provide fast turnarounds and quality analytical data for them for in our Atlanta laboratory facility. We truly appreciate their support and look forward to servicing them for many years. To celebrate this milestone, EMSL will hold a FREE Legionella Workshop on October 19th in Roswell, Georgia.”

EMSL’s Atlanta laboratory is located at 2205 Corporate Plaza Southeast, Suite 200, Smyrna, GA 30080. For more information about EMSL’s Atlanta testing services or to pick up sampling supplies at the Atlanta laboratory, please contact Jason McDonald at 1-888-958-8170 or JMcdonald@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOCs, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of sampling equipment and investigative products for environmental professionals.