Lean-M Productions Names Mikhail Rossolko Chief Creative Officer, and Vladimir Utin Chief Operating Officer

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has appointed Mikhail Rossolko as chief creative officer and Vladimir Utin as chief operating officer for Lean-M Productions, a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, effective immediately. Former General Director, Vadim Sokolovsky, has stepped down to pursue new creative challenges.

With this new joint management structure, Rossolko will oversee all aspects of Sony Pictures’ television production business in Russia, including development, sales and production of programming. Utin will manage the financial performance, strategic vision, operation and growth of those companies. Rossolko and Utin will be based at SPT’s Moscow office and report to Chief Creative Officer of SPT International Production, Wayne Garvie.

“In Mikhail and Vladimir, we have the perfect creative and management partnership to take Lean-M to a new level. Russia is a hugely exciting opportunity for our business, and I can’t wait to see the new programs they will bring to audiences throughout the region,” said Wayne Garvie. “Vadim has done a great job over the last three years in building Lean-M, and he leaves with our best wishes.”

Mikhail Rossolko, former co-producer and head of the creative team at the Sergei Zhigunov Production Center, has nearly 20 years of experience in Russian series and feature film production. Prior to Sergei Zhigunov, he held senior roles in marketing and production across the industry at NTV Broadcasting Company, AMEDIA Production Company, Channel One Russia International, TNT Channel, and Pragma PR agency.

Vladimir Utin, formerly managing director of Mir Reality Production, co-founded the company in 2005 and built it to become a leading production company in Russia for original formats and adaptations. He developed and produced successful international properties including Top Gear, MasterChef, and Next Top Model. Utin also founded Amber Studios for commercial production, was a general producer at Ren TV, and ran Gorky Film Studio – Russia’s second biggest film studio.

Lean-M Productions produce original television series and adaptations of international TV formats for the Russian speaking market across multiple genres. Those productions include long running successful Russian language adaptations of sitcom formats Everybody Loves Raymond (Voroniny) and Married...with Children (Schastlivy Vmeste) and drama series Betty La Fea (Ne Rodis Krassivoy). Lean-M recently produced a very successful remake of the US television movie Midwives (Akusherka), for Rossiya channel. Lean-M co-created and coproduced CTC’s hit series The Eighties (Vos’midesyatiye), which ran for four seasons. Lean-M co-produced scripted reality series Strong Medicine (Vernoye sredstvo) which ran for five season for a total number of episodes of over 300.

