ZEISS continues to advance digitalization of eye care

ZEISS continues to lead in advancing the digitalization of eye care with the acquisition of Veracity Innovations, LLC, led by renowned ophthalmologists Dr. Kyle Smith and Dr. Kerry Solomon. By intelligently synthesizing relevant critical data for specific clinical applications across the spectrum of care, the cloud-based platform maximizes clinical efficiency and performance helping eye doctors provide personalized technology-enabled care and achieve excellent results.

“Digital technology is fundamentally changing our world and has a major impact in healthcare,” says Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec. “Efficiently bringing together relevant information and making smart use of data in a secure way, along with Artificial Intelligence, is reshaping how medicine is practiced today, and is opening up new realms of possibility for advancing patient care.”

“ZEISS is constantly addressing future-forward trends, such as digitalization, to give doctors innovative solutions to help patients,” Dr. Monz continues.

Veracity, which recently launched at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) in May 2017, is a powerful, intuitive platform for cataract surgical planning, management and analysis that empowers surgeons and their clinical teams to easily and consistently achieve the excellent outcomes their patients expect. Veracity interfaces with many Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and diagnostic devices to present the most relevant and critical data that is needed at each step – from the first initial patient consultation through the entire planning, scheduling, procedural and post-operative process. This helps doctors to streamline the clinical process, enhance productivity and efficiency, and reduce potential human error while developing a customized solution for each and every patient.

“ZEISS already provides advanced digital solutions that support doctors in their clinical decisions and provide for efficient data management. Our ZEISS FORUM system with its Clinical Workplaces connects the diagnostic devices within a practice, then integrates and delivers this information from multiple modalities at the point of care – in the office and in the OR,” says Jim Mazzo, Global President Ophthalmic Devices at Carl Zeiss Meditec. “Now we are complementing this with the Veracity platform – a simple, cloud-based solution that provides doctors, and their teams, exactly the information they need at each step in the clinical process so they can work more efficiently, mitigate risks, and achieve the very best possible outcomes for their patients. Veracity has a great team and we welcome everyone to ZEISS.”

“We are excited to join forces with the ZEISS team that includes leaders in innovation who have collaborated with doctors on developing and bringing to market so many groundbreaking medical technologies,” says Dr. Solomon. “ZEISS has the vision and the expertise to bring this technology to the next level and is set to revolutionize cataract surgery and extend this solution to transform other applications in ophthalmology and beyond.”