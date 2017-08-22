Atos forms global reseller alliance with Dell with 8 to 16 sockets Bullion servers

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, strengthens its relationship with Dell EMC through a new reseller agreement in which Dell EMC will resell Atos’ high-end 8 to 16 sockets x86 Bullion servers. This new agreement is in line with the ambition of both parties to accompany customers in their digital transformation to support the massive “data-ization” of their businesses.

Bullion servers are certified by SAP and Oracle and complete Dell EMC’s existing portfolio of high-end advanced PowerEdge servers. Both companies will work closely together on sales and marketing activities to offer high-performance solutions in the field of big data and the Internet of Things, development of private clouds and SAP HANA solutions. The Bullion reseller agreement is a new step in the ongoing collaboration between the two companies.

Eric Grall, Executive Vice-President, Head of Global Operations at Atos explains: “ Atos shows its commitment to engage with the best technological partners worldwide to offer its customers state-of-the art technology. The Bullion reseller agreement is a new step forward in the relationship between Dell EMC and Atos. The objective of this partnership is to deliver high-value, innovative and market-leading solutions to support our customers on their Digital Transformation journey.”

Ravi Pendekanti, Senior Vice President, Dell EMC Server Solutions Division at Dell EMC says: “Over the last few years, Dell EMC and Atos have been working together to combine Bullion servers and Dell EMC unified storage solutions to provide our customers with a leading solution for deployment of mission-critical SAP HANA projects. Dell EMC will now be able to resell 8 to 16 sockets Bullion servers, Atos’ leading high-end server platform which is ranked as one of the most powerful in the market. The inclusion of Bullion complements Dell’s portfolio of industry leading PowerEdge servers to host the most critical workloads with outstanding performance, reliability and scalability.”

Used by over 100 million end-users worldwide

Bullion servers are widely deployed in businesses and governments, mainly in Europe, North America, Africa and Brazil. Through its unique features, it supports the digital transformation of many clients and offers:

An exceptional memory footprint, up to 24 TB (terabytes), to address Big Data applications, in-memory and real time.

A superior scalability, availability and serviceability which makes it the ideal scale-up platform for very large enterprise applications and in-memory databases.

A Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) reduction for large data lakes and virtualized clusters reaching up to 35% on database consolidation projects,

Official certification by SAP and Oracle,

A technological alternative at lower cost for Sparc and HP-UX systems.

Bullion is part of the data intensive, real-time enabling infrastructures in Atos Codex, a complete set of solutions and capabilities to design, build, run and secure smart data and cognitive business services, data platforms and Internet of Things.

Availability

Atos is one of the few players worldwide delivering a certified platform over 8CPU, fully certified by SAP and Oracle, and Bullion servers are creating the new industry standard for High-End Enterprise Computing, capable to give real-time value to the fast increasing volume of data. Bullion servers are available from Dell EMC starting today. For more information on Bullion go here

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index. www.atos.net

Bull is the Atos brand for its technology products and software, which are today distributed in over 50 countries worldwide. With a rich heritage of over 80 years of technological innovation, 2000 patents and a 700 strong R&D team supported by the Atos Scientific Community, it offers products and value-added software to assist clients in their digital transformation, specifically in the areas of Big Data and Cybersecurity and Defense. www.bull.com | Follow @Bull_com