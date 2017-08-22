New Nissan LEAF – amaze your senses

The new Nissan LEAF will be revealed September 6, 2017 in Japan.

Packed with our most advanced technologies, the redesigned next-generation LEAF will amaze your senses and raise the bar for the electric vehicle market.

Being 100% electric and zero-emissions, the new Nissan LEAF, an icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, offers a quiet and refreshing experience while driving. With Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, you are more confident with enhanced vision and can better sense what is around the car. Additionally, premium interiors designed to suit your taste will offer buyers a touch more comfort.

Nissan established itself as a pioneer in the EV movement by launching the LEAF, the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle. Today, the Nissan LEAF is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle with more than 280,000* units sold.

The world premiere for the new Nissan LEAF will take place on September 6, 2017 in Japan.

Watch Video: Amaze your senses with the new Nissan LEAF