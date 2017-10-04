Book Gives New Meaning to Bear-ing Gifts on Christmas

Les Newvine gives his story about rescuing Santa and saving Christmas a fun and furry twist in “Caesar Saves Christmas.” This book for young readers follows the adventures and misadventures of Caesar the grandpa bear and his granddaughter, Snowflake, as they fill in for Santa in giving gifts to children around the world. Tagging along on this exciting mission are two newbie reindeers, Misty and Dusty.

The story begins with Caesar and his granddaughter Snowflake wandering around the Arctic on Christmas Eve. They hear a loud noise and upon checking, find the crashed sleigh of Santa. A strong blizzard brought Santa and his reindeers down, leaving Santa and some of his reindeers hurt and unable to continue. Fortune still smiles on the children in this particular Christmas Eve as Caesar is asked to fill in for Santa, with Snowflake as the assistant. Also, two new reindeers, Misty and Dusty, fill in for the reindeers who were hurt by the crash.

What follows is a funny and engaging story that children will definitely like. Written in short and age-appropriate sentences, “Caesar Saves Christmas” is an excellent book for young readers who are moving from picture books to story books. Of course, there are still some colorful and vibrant full-page illustrations that come with the book to enhance the storytelling experience.

“Caesar Saves Christmas” will definitely be an excellent present for young readers on the coming holidays. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this October 11, 2017 will give readers the chance to wrap up this book in advance for the coming holidays.

“Caesar Saves Christmas”

Written by Les Newvine

Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.

Published date November 12, 2015

Paperback price: $16.00



About the author

As a teacher, Les C. Newvine enjoys spreading his love for learning. He has mentored many college students who want to become teachers. In his own career, he has enjoyed working with staff, students, and parents in a variety of school districts. Teaching in Native American, inner-city, and suburban schools have blessed him with a wealth of experience. “Caesar Saves Christmas” was written to further encourage young children in a love of reading.

Les and his wife have four children between them, four grandchildren, and two cats. Now retired from teaching, they are both active in their community. Les spends his free time fishing, crafting, and gold panning. Above all, though, he and his wife love traveling – and truly living life.

Please visit Newvinebooks.com for additional information.