Blackjack Wins Boosted 5% this Friday Happy Hour at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes

“Summer time and the livin’ is easy,” said Intertops’ poker manager. “By Friday afternoon lots of us are sliding into the weekend and what better way to start an epic summer weekend than with 5% added to all your blackjack wins!”

Carrying on their new tradition of adding a little more happiness to Friday Happy Hour, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes are boosting all Blackjack wins by 5% this Friday between 7:00 and 10:00 pm Eastern.



To get their 5% Blackjack boost all players need to do is play Blackjack Friday, August 25th during Happy Hour. Both online casinos, well known for their busy poker rooms, also offer a selection of slots and table games. Under the Casino tab in each poker room there are several versions of Blackjack to choose from including Double Draw and Perfect Pairs. (Games in Intertops’ main casino do not qualify for this promotion.)



Winnings, to a maximum of $250, will immediately be credited to players’ bonus balances and released for withdrawal once the 15X play-through is completed.



There’s an optional re-draw on hand 15, 16 and 17 in Double Draw Blackjack and in Perfect Pairs Blackjack a natural pair pays 5:1, same-colored pairs pay 10:1 and a perfect pair (both cards the same suit) pays 30X.



Details are available under the Casino Promotions tab at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes.

Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes are popular with poker players all over the world and are well known for the selection of online slots and table games from World Match, Lucktap and Betsoft that they also provide.



