Exosite Webinar Alert: IoT – Money Talks

Exosite, a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, will host its newest webinar, IoT – Money Talks, on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. ET. The webinar will provide attendees with essential considerations to develop a long-term IoT monetization strategy that accelerates connected-product profitability.

Individuals tasked with adding connectivity to a new or existing product line often feel the pressure to build something fast. However, building something, especially in the realm of IoT, is often one of the most expensive and ineffective ways to make the case for a connected product. Hosted by Ryan Carlson, director of digital transformation services at Exosite, the webinar will feature discussions around monetization, growth strategies, and the importance of understanding why customers will pay for a connected product before building anything.

Webinar attendees will gain valuable insight from a panel of IoT solution experts, including Mark Benson, CTO at Exosite; Kimberly Hayman, IoT business architect at Exosite; and Esra Kucukciftci, founder of Pricing Innovations, on:

- Making the business case for an IoT solution.

- Key growth strategies to take a connected product to market.

- Essential considerations to inform a product monetization strategy.

To register for this free webinar, visit: http://info.exosite.com/iot-webinar-pricing-and-iot-business-models

For additional information on how to drive maximum revenue from connected-product deployments, download Exosite's Monetization Strategies for Connected Products white paper.

As a proven leader in IoT, Exosite enables the world’s leading manufacturers in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy connected products leveraging Murano, Exosite’s cloud-based IoT-enablement platform, and Exchange, a curated library of reusable IoT elements, including industry-proven services, products and content. Exosite also offers technology-driven Digital Transformation Services and Professional Services designed to help organizations develop and execute an IoT strategy for long-term success.

