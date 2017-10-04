Health Researcher’s Book Highlights a Growing Epidemic: Macular Degeneration

Alan N. McClain overcame a fast-growing eye disease. Now he is on a mission to help others avoid it and overcome it.



The former management systems analyst researched a simple nutritional regimen to beat macular degeneration, a condition of the retina of the eye that can appear at age 50 and above. This condition can lead to blurry vision in the center of the person’s sight that can prevent reading, recognizing faces, watching television, driving, using a computer – any visual task that requires a person to see fine detail.



The author has written a total health book titled “How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!” (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2015). This book, which promotes eye health and supports overall health, could not have come at a better time than now, when macular degeneration has become the leading cause of vision loss among older Americans.



Appearing in the Empowering Family Caregivers show on Blog Talk Radio to promote his book, the author said that the disease has been showing up since the year 2000 because of environmental conditions. “Before the year 2000, macular degeneration was almost unheard of. Now, eye doctors are calling it a growing epidemic.”



When asked by the host about how one does know if he/she has the disease, the author replied, “The truth is, most of us would be completely unaware that we have it until we have a complete eye examination.” He stressed the importance of an annual eye exam in dealing with macular degeneration in the early stages.



In his book, the author shares his blueprint for sharper, clearer vision and optimum health. He lists the healthiest foods for the eyes and explains why they improve the eyesight and cautions against unhealthy foods and medications that can affect the vision. He also lists the food supplements recommended by eye doctors and additional information sources.



The author also shares tips on how to protect the eyes from the sun, choose the healthiest foods in the market, and for busy people, how to prepare the best foods quickly. These are just some of the things people will learn from this informative and insightful health guide.



No one should miss this book “How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!” at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair on October 11, 2017. For more information about the book, visit http://www.beatmaculardegeneration.com/





“How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!”

Written by Alan N. McClain

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Publication date August 19, 2015

Paperback price: $19.98



About the author

Alan N. McClain is a paralegal and a former management systems analyst in some of America’s most famous computer and aviation companies, having written many original management operating manuals spanning over 15 years, which led to his work as a traveling auditor and consultant. His wide experience in so many fields led to the devoted research that has been invested in this book and the ways to beat macular degeneration in its early stages.