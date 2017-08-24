“Counter Investing,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (08/25/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Rich Brook’s new book, “Counter Investing: A Winning Approach to Life and Finance.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on August 25th.

Welcome to ‘Counter Investing,’ a unique and revolutionary system designed to help investors be as effective as possible. In this book, you will learn how to sculpt and chisel to perfection the three supporting pillars of great investing:

Performance, Productivity, and Personalization.

Master investor Rich Brooks’ unique approach is the product not only of many years of innovative investment planning, but of the perspective he gained from catastrophic experiences that left him fighting for his life. Though seemingly disparate, the tales of Brooks’ investing success and his survival against most odds interweave to reveal an inspiring new path to becoming the investor you ought to be.

“Counter Investing” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This is a great personal survival story with additional investing insight. What I liked most, was that it’s about a regular person getting over difficult situations. The motivation to know that it’s never the last chapter in your life! You can always turn life around for the positive and write another.

Great investment advice in here as well! Highly recommended.” – Vegas Will

“This book encourages you to think for yourself and come to the understanding that the old adage, “Bigger is better” is not always true. In today’s world, there must be a better way to individualize an investment plan rather than the basic, broad choices we normally are given. The message from Mr. Brooks is, "There is!” – Amar Lua

About the Author:

Richard Brooks is the Managing Principal of RNB WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP, a fully independent investment advisory firm serving individuals and private companies who all share a common link: They take their money seriously. Mr. Brooks is internationally recognized as the source of clarity in strategic investment disciplines, a pioneer in platform architecture, and the innovator of the Counter-Investing™ strategic planning method.

His character has been tested over a lifetime, and his client-confidence earned over two decades tells us what is clear: He never gives up. Good fortune has been the wind at his back through two broken neck injuries and several follow-on traumas that should have left him in a bad way. They did not. He has gone on to climb mountains, camp with his children, and see much of this world with his family. Mr. Brooks built on that sense of perseverance to form the mold for his company RNB WEALTH MANAGEMENT.