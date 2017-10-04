Author Shares an Account of a Lifetime Dream that Came True

Somehow in this great big world our life’s path is already written in the stars and it is up to us to make it brighter and even more meaningful through our dreams. We are all given with a gift to make a dream. No matter how small or how big it is, our dream is something that brings magic and hope. We just have to believe and see the light that will guide us through.



The book, “Dreams Can Come True: A Cruising Odyssey,” takes readers to quite a few pages of inspiration. It was written by author, Hugh French, out of the lifetime dream he along with his dearest wife had longed hoped for. This book details the beautiful memories they made and the exciting journey of living and cruising on a boat they had. It is also accounted in the book how their dream came to happen and the process and preparations they made. Notable in his writings are the various places they visited and the many interesting folks they met. This book also chronicles the day-to-day adventures and unexpected surprises of traveling on a boat. The journey was a long stretch – beginning in Florida near Sarasota, FL and going to many other places – and was truly a wonderful experience of a lifetime.



This book also provides some essential information and practical knowledge that can be used as your guide if you happen to be planning on trying a new adventure. This is really a valuable and interesting read.



“Dreams Can Come True: A Cruising Odyssey” dares readers to not only dream but also to realize how to make their dreams happen. It encourages and motivates readers to continue to reach for their dreams no matter how far or how difficult they may seem.



“Dreams Can Come True: A Cruising Odyssey” will be displayed in the coming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair - Print on October 11, 2017.



“Dreams Can Come True: A Cruising Odyssey”

Written by Hugh French

Published by FriesenPress

Published date June 5, 2013

Paperback price $8.16



Hugh French was born in 1930 in Baltimore, MD. He graduated in 1947 from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, a pre-engineering high school, and then attended University of Maryland, School of Engineering. His education was interrupted by his service in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955 where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his enlistment, he enrolled in night school at Johns Hopkins University and graduated with a BSE in Electrical Engineering in 1962. Later he attended University of Dallas night school where he graduated with an MBA in Business Administration in 1977.

He was employed by Bendix Radio in Towson, MD as an Electronics Engineer from 1955 ‘til 1962, and by E-Systems, Inc., Dallas, TX as a Systems Engineer until he retired in 1992. He married Mildred Daniels in 1954; they had three children. After retirement, he and Millie pursued their lifetime dream of living and cruising on a 40-foot powerboat from 1993 to 1996. Then they moved back ashore and pursued traditional retirement activities e.g. golf, fishing traveling, etc.

Millie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2000 and Hugh served as her caregiver throughout her journey until she passed in 2008. He moved back to Texas and is now living in Tyler, TX at the Hamptons Retirement Community where he is actively engaged in various volunteer activities including writing and caregiver efforts.