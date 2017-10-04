Different Angles of Life is Written in Poetry

This book, “Unlock The Key” by Gina Marie Stanish, is one of poetry. This was inspired by the author’s everyday life experiences. This compilation was penned in a way that it could inspire and help whoever reads the material. It is a collection of “out of the ordinary” stories influenced by actual events, ideas, feelings, pictures and people who have been part of Stanish’s life and who hold a very special place in the author’s heart.



The author pours out her passion in writing in this very unique and very interesting book of poetry. This book is recommended to those who want to be inspired about life and those looking for similar life experiences. Both the old and the young can benefit from her poetry as her poems present different events, people and feelings in all angles of life.



“Unlock The Key” by Gina Marie Stanish is one of the titles expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair. This will be held on October 11, 2017.



“Unlock The Key”

Written by Gina Marie Stanish

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date July 12, 2013

Paperback price: $10.95



About the Author



Gina Marie Stanish was born at the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania on September 26, 1986. She studied in three schools namely: St. Martha Grade School, Archbishop Ryan High School, and Holy Family University. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications/Journalism with a 3.05 grade point average on May 18, 2010. She was also a member of the Lambda Pi Eta, the Communications Honor Society. Her second poem was published in Collected Whispers: Editor’s Choice Series by the International Society of Poetry in the year 2008.