A Father’s Real Life Struggle Is Written

A true to life story, “David and the Old Man,” written by William Zemba, is a plot about a hardworking father and his eldest son. Their family lived in a farm where the father grew up, and the only way to survive there is by growing plants for food. As a farmer, the father also grew plants at home to feed his wife and four children. He is a good provider and he even stored enough food for his family, neighbors and friends.



Past his own thinking, the father’s or the Old Man’s eldest son named David did not grow up as a resilient, hard-headed and independent boy. It was not what he expected. As a child, David had all the normal behavior that a child could possibly have, but for one, he develops a psychological eating disorder called anorexia nervosa. This eating disorder is very rare in the male population.



How would the old man, as a “food giant”, grower and producer of food, feel having a son who just would not eat? This is where the family’s battle begins.



“David and the Old Man”

Written by William Zemba

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: October 18, 2010

Paperback price: $15.10



About the Author

William Zemba lives in Santa Clarita Valley in California with his wife and three children. He always spends quality time with his family and does camping, boating, fishing and travelling as bonding activities. With his wife’s assistance, he’s running a small contracting business in California. He also enjoys long range saltwater sport fishing outside San Diego, California.