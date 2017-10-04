Author Writes about a Life-changing Family Mystery

In the year 1947, Michelle, a six-year-old Canadian-American girl, responds to her father’s call and is very confused when her grandmother becomes furious with the man’s beckoning. As a result, the girl is sent to a boarding school in Canada, where the episode, filled with secrecy, continues to trouble her greatly.

In the meantime, she becomes friends with a boy named JP. When she tells him about a picture of the good “God the Father” in her book, they decide to go look for him, and they meet an American ex-convict named Ivan, who looks like the picture! He returns to her life years after.



At the end of the school year, Michelle is sent to live with her aunt Lena in New Hampshire, and wonders why she cannot return home. Finally, at sixteen years old, the family secret is revealed, and she is devastated. How wrong and confused she had been about her mother and father.



Eventually, Ivan and JP, now also an ex-convict, return into her life, and they form a lasting friendship…and more…



This well-written story by Connie Lemonde about a simple family with a hidden secret will make sure the readers will never want to miss any single detail from it.



“Family Secret: Distorted Images and the Long Way to Truth” is expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair, which will be happening on October 11, 2017.



“Family Secret: Distorted Images and the Long Way to Truth”

Written by Connie Lemonde

Published by Connie Lemonde

Published date June 23, 2012

Paperback price: $10.99



About the Author

Connie Lemonde is a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration graduate from the Union Institute in the year 1974. After graduation from high school in the year 1952, she did missionary and public relations work for nine years, and eventually worked for the State of RI until she retired. Now she spends much of her time writing, painting, and hosting a radio program. Her books about life around the 1950’s represent the experiences, values, and situations of that period.