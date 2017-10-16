Captain-Turned-Pirate Explores Dangerous Waters

A lot of people come to a point in their lives where they are lost between the burdens of their past and the uncertainties of their future. Katy Oden explores this theme in her exciting book about pirates, betrayal, and survival in the middle of the ocean entitled “Suffering the Black Water.”

The protagonist, Edward Wallace, is the son of a slave trader. From a captain, he becomes a pirate, and learns about the perils of going against the people he once considered friends. Even the one person he thinks of as his best friend could turn into his enemy. He struggles to survive in a strange new world, while trying to overcome regrets and losses from his past.

Exciting and moving, the “Suffering the Black Water” will surely entertain and thrill readers. The book was featured during the annual celebration of the written word at the Frankfurt International Book Fair from October 11 to 15, 2017.





“Suffering the Black Water: Painting the Sins of Betrayal”

Written by Katy J. Oden

About the Author

Katy J. Oden grew up in a small town. She loves traveling with her husband and their dogs. Her life’s passion is writing. She is currently working on the sequel of “Firebird.”