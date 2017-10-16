Mayan Civilization at the Forefront of Fiction Sequel

Chanla Pesh, the protagonist of the story, has come into her own and gained mastery of her shamanistic abilities. However, a curse hinders her full potential. She embarks on a mission to look for the rare Mayan jade that would lift the curse placed upon her.

Marjorie Bicknell Johnson became fascinated with the ancient Maya in the 1970s. Taking advantage of what she’d learned from attending archaeological seminars and her study trips to Guatemala and Yucatán, she wrote “Jaguar Princess”—where she introduced readers to Chanla Pesh—and its sequel, “Lost Jade of the Maya.”

Chanla Pesh, the protagonist of the story, has come into her own and gained mastery of her shamanistic abilities. However, a curse hinders her full potential. She embarks on a mission to look for the rare Mayan jade that would lift the curse placed upon her. Her husband, Kedar, and their seven-year-old daughter, Yash, accompany her on the trip to Guatemala.

An Amazon customer gave the book a five-star rating and said, “I loved the addition of Yash, who made the adventure as much her own as Pesh’s. In addition to sound character development, the author provides vivid descriptions of scene and culture.” Likewise, novelist and poet Tom Mach regarded “Lost Jade” as “an exciting excursion into the land of the ancient Mayans in this well-researched novel.”

About the Author

Marjorie Bicknell Johnson is an enthusiast of ancient civilization. She is also a pilot and a mathematician. Marjorie has flown small airplanes and has extensively travelled the American Southwest. Her works in mathematics, particularly on number theory and the Fibonacci sequence, have appeared in “The Fibonacci Quarterly” and other academic journals. She is a prolific author; she’s published three novels and short stories in several anthologies.