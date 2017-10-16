Hilarious Book of Adventure Tells a Man’s Quest to Find His Clones

Inspired by his joyful experiences from childhood and the people who made his life fun and worthwhile, Shawn wrote the book on a person named Shawnyboy, who gets into several complicated and hilarious mix-ups after he finds out that he has eight clones, each with a different personality and life of their own.

Practicing physical therapy technician Shawn Orgain exhibits his talent for comedy and creativity in his book, “Phyle of a Scorpion.”

The author believes that the power of laughter can help his patients recover from operations. “I feel that we can all benefit from the escape from reality here and there. If I can help, I will,” he explains in an online magazine article.

Inspired by his joyful experiences from childhood and the people who made his life fun and worthwhile, Shawn wrote the book on a person named Shawnyboy, who gets into several complicated and hilarious mix-ups after he finds out that he has eight clones, each with a different personality and life of their own. Faced with this dilemma, Shawnyboy begins to search for the eight clones and to solve the mystery behind the bad joke.

“Phyle of a Scorpion” also includes a selection of Shawn Orgain’s short stories and poetry.

“Lots of creativity involved throughout this whole book. Unique in its own way, and I hope the author writes another one soon! The short stories included were also very interesting,” says an Amazon customer.

“Phyle of a Scorpion” was one of the featured books during the Frankfurt Book Fair from October 11 to 15 of this year. The said event was attended by over 275,000 visitors from 125 countries from different parts of the world.





“Phyle of a Scorpion”

Written by Shawn Orgain

About the Author

Shawn Orgain works as a physical therapy tech at a local hospital. He helps the patients recover through his comedy. Shawn currently lives in Carlsbad, New Mexico.