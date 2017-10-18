Children’s Book Conveys Readers How to Overcome Fear

This fable deals about the fear of the unknown, which is most evident in little children. Everyone passes through childhood and would surely agree that we all have our own share of fears that we tried to overcome as we grow. This book teaches the readers that the only key to overcoming fear is knowledge, which can be reinforced by strong bonds of friendship and a touch of fun and adventure. The author got his inspiration in writing this book from a nature show on Discovery Channel. He amazingly merges that idea with his experiences as a child being told stories by his father who was a former school teacher, thus creating this fascinating book. He has crafted a fable which describes the adventures of four friends as they visit Dream Land Creek where they meet interesting animal characters and some strange objects of their fear. What causes them to be afraid? How were these friends able to conquer their fear together?

This book is one great bedtime staple for children who love to listen to or read stories and for parents who desire to teach their children good values. This can be an efficient material for parents as it imparts important lessons on friendship and overcoming fear of the unknown. It also comes with vividly fun illustrations that little ones will surely enjoy.

“The Tale of the Walking Rock: The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam, Momma Kitty and China” was presented as one of the titles during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.



“The Tale of the Walking Rock: The Adventures of Sleepy Ann and Sam, Momma Kitty and China”

Written by Arthur Gordon Brenckle

Published by Xlibris

Published date May 11, 2010

Paperback price $22.20



About the Author

Arthur Gordon Brenckle currently dwells in a small farm in Colorado where his two daughters and three grandchildren live nearby. During his early childhood years, his father who was a former school teacher, used to tell bedtime stories to him and his siblings. That became his greatest influence in his ability to write stories. He usually includes in his writings places he’s been, things he’s done and some make believe characters using his wide imagination. He writes from the heart and desires that readers be filled with joy and happiness as their imaginations are stirred while reading his books.