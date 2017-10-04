Love, Life and Music Orchestrated in Debut Short Novel

The story centers on Alison Riley and how her well ironed-out day life and night life came crashing into perfect rhythm right before her.



An office girl by day and passionate drummer by night; that is the life Alison Riley lived. At 25 years old, with her own apartment, an office job and an absolute love for playing the drums, Alison seemed to have it all. Working as an assistant in a firm, everything looked predictable to her. But everything changes when she gets involved in an office romance and a love triangle. Her boring and predictable life turned upside down and became one thrilling and lyrical ride.



Her comfortable arrangement is set to go down when the firm she was working for hires Joan Stevens, bold and exuding with appeal and confidence, someone she can’t help but admire. Keeping an eye on the new girl she gets involved in Joan and George Kerns’ office liaison when she snooped on a note left by George after a mysteriously gloomy date with Joan. On the note, she discovered, was lyrics, which she found interesting and clever. From the note that started it all, suddenly finds herself jamming with George, revealing her not-so-exposed passion in music to him and slowly having weird feelings creeping in her heart. Unexpectedly, Alison, Joan, and George saw themselves not only as colleagues but also as main characters in a love triangle.



This fun read is recommended for the young at heart and big for romance readers. Readers will definitely find Allison’s story relatable and will sure keep their hopes up in the waiting game of love.



“Phase” by James West is one of the exciting reads that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017. This one is very hard to miss. Prepare to be love-struck!

“Phase”

Written by: James West

Published by: iUniverse

Published date: April 27, 2015

Paperback price: $10.95

About the Author:

James West, currently residing in Alexandria, Virginia, graduated from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada with a bachelor’s degree in film studies and music. He has also published his second book, a graphic novel titled, “The Effigy.”