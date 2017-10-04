Thought-provoking Book touches on the Topics of Insanity and Crime

Fritz Thenor’s book “I Am Guilty” touches upon one of the controversial topics in most of our modern judiciary systems: criminal liability of insane suspects/defendants. Thenor avoids making a social or political commentary by fictionalizing the story and setting scenarios where he can freely explore this topic or theme.

The time of the story is set in the 1980s, when progress in criminal investigation is still in its infancy. A string of gruesome crimes are happening around several cities across adjacent states in the US – Chicago, Virginia Beach, San Francisco, New York, and Miami. The crimes are connected to each other based on the findings of the police investigations: the heinous nature of the crimes (rape and murder), the victims (young women) and the possibility of a single perpetrator of these crimes – a serial rapist/killer. Due to the limited technology of the time when it comes to forensics and investigations, a suspect could not be found for these murders. Thus, the case became a cold file: unresolved and stored in the police archives.

The trail leading to the murderer went cold for several years, when suddenly, a man came to a Chicago police officer and confessed to the murders of five young women seven years ago. The case came alive once more because of this confession. But there’s a catch: the man who confessed to the murders has been hospitalized several times for mental illnesses. What follows is a perspective-changing and eye-opening turn of events: the public reaction to the revival of the case, the law enforcement’s take on the case and the legal battle that revolves around the mentally ill suspect and the crimes he committed.

“I Am Guilty” is indeed a relevant story that strikes a nerve when it comes to the criminal proceedings and legal system involving mentally ill suspects. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017 will give readers the opportunity to explore deeper into this intellectually challenging story.

“I Am Guilty”

Written by Fritz Thenor

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date October 13, 2015

Paperback price: $19.63



About the author

Dr. Fritz Thenor is a psychiatrist in Columbus, Ohio. He received his medical degree from Universidad Nacional de Cordoba and has been in practice for more than 20 years. His sub-specialty is Forensic Psychiatry. He is also a prolific writer and has written several journals and books, including “Civil and Criminal Mental Health Law: A Companion Reference for Forensic Experts and Attorneys: The Essential Cases” and “I Am Guilty.”