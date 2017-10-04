Veterinarian Bares His Story and Mission For The Love of Animals

The book written by William Wilfred Buisch clearly describes the joy and excitement he greatly appreciates in loving animals. The story talks about the adventures of a young man who bravely faces all the challenges in becoming a veterinarian. He accepts all the risks without anticipations simply because being a veterinarian is his big dream and he’ll do whatever it takes to achieve it. This is how his gest begins. The book lets readers become part of his arduous journey for instance working in the jungles of Panama facing the wild black jaguar and his human encounters in a native village against a man or beast. Adding to his exploits are his trips in Haiti, Colombia, African Continent, Colorado and many more. As readers turn every page of the book, instantly they become part of the author’s adventure.



William incredibly writes a book that lets one enjoy and at the same time feel the suspense and drama. This is certainly a book made for all ages.



“The Ark’s Cargo: For the Love of Animals” will be presented in 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – on October 11, 2017. Get to experience these wonderful adventures all by just reading a book. Order a copy of this now with no regrets.



“The Ark’s Cargo: For the Love of Animals”

Written by: William Wilfred Buisch

Published by: Trafford

Published Date: January 25, 2013

Paperback Price: $20.21



About the Author



William Wilfred Buisch is an international veterinarian who is always inspired by biblical passages and teachings. His passion for improving the welfare of both domesticated and wild animals shows how he dearly loves his work.