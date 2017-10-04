Award-Winning Christian Writer Pens a Story of a Woman in Search of God’s Presence

Life is filled with a lot of surprises and unexpected circumstances. It could either lead one to break or make it and learn, but one thing is certain among all these uncertainties: they are given to individuals to bring forth understanding of the essence of life and realization of God’s presence.



The book, “Sara’s Adventures,” shares a story of finding fulfilment in life and fully accepting God. It opens up with a wife and mother of two boys, Sara News, in pursuit of realizing the true value of life amidst all the conflicts and trials that came along the way. This has brought her, as well as the people that surround her, a whirlwind of adventures and twists. This novel is one of the books in the MoL trilogy. The story includes many facets of love, inspiration and exciting events.



Readers will surely be hooked as the flow of the story succeeds and as each character gets into the run of every plot. The interlacing ordeals that Sara faced will lead to the discovery her strength and weaknesses. This will further deliver her heart and soul to embracing God’s plan and the truth that He is there.



This is a highly recommended book for those who are on the same path of overwhelming experiences and for those who are seeking enlightenment and His presence. The book will provide the readers many relatable insights and facts of life. This book is a truly inspiring and valuable read.



“Sara’s Adventures” will be displayed in the coming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair - Print on October 11, 2017. Grab a copy and learn the story!



“Sara’s Adventures”

Written by Susan Kay Box Brunner

Published by FWB Publishings

Published date 2016

Paperback price $19.99



About the Author

Susan Kay Box Brunner is native to central Ohio who currently resides in Grove City. She is an award-winning author, a motivational/panellist speaker, radio personality, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoys working with children and engages in public speaking given any opportunity. Susan Kay Box Brunner has a passion and a true love for the art of inspirational romance, mystery, and adventure. You can accomplish anything if one believes.



As a Christian writer, her novels range from inspirational, romance, adventure, history, and mystery. Susan is a graduate of Franklin Heights High School, and The Ohio State University. Susan serves in the Columbus community and is involved with local Bible groups, the women’s civic group, the Columbus arts/writers group, and the Grove City writers group. Author, Susan may be contacted email booksbysusan1@yahoo.com or website www.booksbysusan.com. Her other books include the titles: “Karen’s Secret,” “Sara’s Adventure,” “Tit-For-Tat,” “The Cottage, Dare Say,” “Who’s Who,” “Diary of Disbelief,” and “My Thought’s on The Lord’s Prayer.”