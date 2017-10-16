How to Get Out of a Dark Place

Barbara had not originally planned to publish the book. But after much encouragement from her therapist, friends, and teachers, she changed her mind. People who have heard her pieces in public school talent shows also cheered her on.

There is always light at the end of a dark tunnel. Special education teacher Barbara K. Mezera is a believer of this age-old adage, as evidenced in her book, “From Despair to Hope and Healing: One Woman’s Journey in Poem.”

The book contains poetry that highlights Barbara’s long struggle with clinical depression. According to her, the poems were written as a result of journaling while undergoing psychotherapy. She used writing as a medium for expressing sentiments that she couldn’t tell anyone. After one of her therapists encouraged her to bring her journal during their sessions, Barbara began to read out her thoughts. Through this, she began to heal.

Barbara had not originally planned to publish the book. But after much encouragement from her therapist, friends, and teachers, she changed her mind. People who have heard her pieces in public school talent shows also cheered her on. She aims to motivate anyone battling mental health issues, shyness, and identity crisis.

“From Despair to Hope and Healing: One Woman’s Journey in Poem” was featured by LitFire Publishing at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2017. The event took place at the Messe Frankfurt, located in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The event ran from October 11 to 15.





“From Despair to Hope and Healing: One Woman’s Journey in Poem”

Written by Barbara K. Mezera

Paperback | $13.99

E-book | $3.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Barbara K. Mezera is an educator for high school students with special needs. The author has master’s degrees in special education and clinical laboratory science. Some of her hobbies include traveling, biking, and knitting.