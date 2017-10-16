Mutation-Inspired Thriller Makes Its Way to Frankfurt Book Fair

Frazee’s book follows protagonist Alex Gregory’s employment at Sterling Chemicals. This multi-million organization produces a pesticide that somehow transforms mosquitoes into poisonous parasites. The pesticide also alters plants, making them absorb oxygen instead of carbon dioxide.

Adequate knowledge on the harmful effects of exposure to hazardous chemicals ignited the conception of James Frazee’s first novel, “The Mosquito Bites.” This intricately woven story of mystery and suspense was showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair, which spanned from October 11 to 15, 2017 in Germany.

Frazee’s book follows protagonist Alex Gregory’s employment at Sterling Chemicals. This multi-million organization produces a pesticide that somehow transforms mosquitoes into poisonous parasites. The pesticide also alters plants, making them absorb oxygen instead of carbon dioxide. Alex finds his life threatened as he tries to stop impending doom.

James Frazee’s books were published by LitFire Publishing, a fast-growing independent publisher based in Atlanta, Georgia. Apart from the Frankfurt Book Fair, his books have also been featured in other international book fairs. More information about Frazee and his books can be found at his website, www.jamesfrazeebooks.com.





“The Mosquito Bites: A Mystery Novel”

Written by James R. Frazee

E-book | $3.99

Paperback | $19.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

James Frazee has a doctorate degree from Purdue University. He used to work in a chemical company and often uses his own experiences and expertise when writing. Before “The Mosquito Bites,” he published two other informative books. When he is not writing, he enjoys cooking and bridge.