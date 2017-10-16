New York Author Writes a Memoir on Hardships and Familial Love

“He annoyed me with his sarcasm and impertinence, but looking back at Bob’s life and painful experiences to endure, I put everything into its proper perspective and remember Bob fondly,”

Rosalie Contino received a life-changing phone call. Her brother, Bob, had to retire after forty years of service for being diagnosed with mild schizophrenia. In “As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn,” Contino shares her insights on how to deal with challenges that life will throw over one’s way.

Contino had to leave her career in the academe and delay all her plans just to take care of her brother, Bob, which wasn’t always an easy task. “He annoyed me with his sarcasm and impertinence, but looking back at Bob’s life and painful experiences to endure, I put everything into its proper perspective and remember Bob fondly,” she says. “As Life Goes On” is a demonstration of sibling love and human resilience.

This book was featured in the sixty-ninth Frankfurt Book Fair, which ran from October 15 to 17, 2017.





“As Life Goes On”

Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn

Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

About the Author

Dr. Rosalie H. Contino holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Fordham University. Before fully retiring from teaching, she taught at numerous schools, including Fort Greene and Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn. She also holds a master’s degree and a doctorate in educational theater and costume design from the New York University. She is currently a costume designer, playwright, writer, and a lecturer.